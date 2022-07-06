New charges filed in deadly shooting in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - New charges have been filed in a deadly shooting that took place on Sunday in New Kensington.

RELATED: 14-year-old boy accused of killing man in New Kensington

The charges were filed earlier today and Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli released a statement saying six people are facing criminal homicide charges among others in the death of Jason Raiford.

Raiford was shot and killed Sunday afternoon outside of the Valley Royal Hills Apartments.

Five of those suspects are on the run.

Police said 14-year-old, Amir Kennedy, shot and killed Jason Raiford in broad daylight with an assault rifle at a housing complex on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington.

Broken glass could still be seen shattered on the ground Tuesday after gunfire erupted outside the housing complex.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video shows the victim walking into the stairwell of the apartment complex where six other people were.

Police said a scuffle ensued and guns were drawn. They said Kennedy had a long rifle and pointed it at Raiford.

The names of the new individuals charged are Da'Monte Brooks, Elijah Gary, Jonathan Felder, Avian Molter, and Braedon Dickinson.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details