Two teenagers taken into custody after escaping from Westmoreland Co. detention center

Teens who escaped from Westmoreland Co. juvenile detention center back in custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teenage boys who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Westmoreland County have been taken into custody.

State Police say that 14-year-old Robert Cogdell and 16-year-old Braedon Dickinson escaped the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center in Hempfield Township around 8:30 on Saturday night.

Dickinson is one of seven suspects charged in connection with the July 2022 murder of 39-year-old Jason Raiford in New Kensington.

Three suspects in that case were on trial last week with one being found guilty of murder and the other two found not guilty of murder, but other charges.

Photos of Robert Cogdill (left) and Braedon Dickinson (right) provided by law enforcement. Pennsylvania State Police

Troopers said that the boys were in an unsecured portion of the facility and were able to walk out of the building. The boys were believed to have stolen an F-150 truck.

Both boys were taken into custody in Fayette County.

Troopers say the capture of the boys was a joint effort between State Police in Greensburg and Uniontown and the Westmoreland County Sheriffs.

It's unclear what additional charges the boys will be facing.

