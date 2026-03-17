The Pittsburgh area is under a winter weather advisory with snow and high winds expected

A winter weather advisory is in place for the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday with snow and high winds expected to move through western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service issued the winter weather advisory for all of western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and the West Virginia panhandle. The advisory is expected to be in place through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Parts of the Pittsburgh area could see snow accumulations between one and three inches along with winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour, the NWS said in the advisory.

A winter weather advisory is in place for all of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio, and the West Virginia panhandle through 5 p.m. on Tuesday.The National Weather Service said that parts of the region could see additional snow accumulations between one and three inches along with gusting winds. KDKA Weather Center

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisory said. "The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes."

With winter weather expected to hit the region, a number of school districts in the area have issued delays or adjusted plans for Tuesday.

As more winter weather is set to move through the area, thousands of Duquesne Light customers remain without power stemming from Friday's high winds that brought down trees and power lines.