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School delays and closings for the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, Mar. 17

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A number of school districts across the Pittsburgh area have issued delays or closings for Tuesday because of winter weather moving through western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and the West Virginia panhandle, saying that parts of the area could see snow accumulations between one and three inches along with gusting winds.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS said in their advisory. "The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes."

You can find an updated list of closings and delays below.

Delays on this page are current as of

In:

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