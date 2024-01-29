Pittsburgh Weather: Record rain leads to high river levels, flooding of roadways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Yesterday's record rainfall is now leading to river flooding for today and Tuesday.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to river flooding.

The Ohio River at the Point is in the action stage. Water is a couple of feet deep on parts of the Riverwalk at the North Shore.

The Tenth St Bypass is also closed due to flooding.

Due to the flooding and the impact around downtown Pittsburgh, a flood advisory has been issued through Thursday morning.

KDKA Weather Center

Other places also have river levels in the action range but no other flood advisories have been issued as of 6 a.m.

When it comes to our forecast, I think we get back to 35 degrees this afternoon and that will likely be our high for the day. We were also at 35 degrees at midnight. Morning temperatures should hover near 32° with our daily low temp hit just before midnight. I have us falling down to just 31°. There will be a light snow chance through the day.

KDKA Weather Center

I don't expect any real issues on roads due to temperatures hovering near 32 along with what has been an unseasonably warm stretch of weather. Temperatures so far this month have been nearly 4 degrees (3.9° through Sunday the 28th) above average with above-average temperatures expected through Wednesday.

Looking ahead, there are two shots for seeing scattered to widespread rain or snow with the first one coming in on Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. The good news for this 'next round' is that it comes when most folks are asleep.

It should have no impact on either the Tuesday evening commute along with the Wednesday morning rush. Rain totals of less than a tenth of an inch are expected there.

Friday's rain total is coming in at around a quarter of an inch. Some data shows Friday seeing fairly heavy snow on the backside of the rain as a cold front dips through.

KDKA Weather Center

I'm a little skeptical of any snow on the backside of this system and think we will likely see mostly rain. I will have a better sense of what to expect the closer to the day we get.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos