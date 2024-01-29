First Alert Weather: Allegheny River expected to rise high enough to flood 10th Street Bypass

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As area rivers continue to rise, the 10th Street Bypass along the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh is expected to flood today.

The river is currently expected to crest at around 22.5' around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon.

The 10th Street Bypass begins to take on water when river levels reach 22'.

The bypass is currently closed to traffic.

In order for the bypass to begin flooding, that would also mean that the South Shore of the Allegheny River would be flooded where homeless encampments are.

On the other side of the city, the Monongahela River has flooded and one person needed to be rescued from the Mon Wharf on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that two people in the area of Point State Park and the Allegheny River were directed to an area shelter.