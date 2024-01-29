Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Allegheny River expected to rise high enough to flood 10th Street Bypass

By Ray Petelin, Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (1/28)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (1/28) 02:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As area rivers continue to rise, the 10th Street Bypass along the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh is expected to flood today. 

The river is currently expected to crest at around 22.5' around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon.

kdka-first-alert-weather-1-28-river-flooding.png
KDKA Weather Center

The 10th Street Bypass begins to take on water when river levels reach 22'. 

The bypass is currently closed to traffic. 

In order for the bypass to begin flooding, that would also mean that the South Shore of the Allegheny River would be flooded where homeless encampments are. 

On the other side of the city, the Monongahela River has flooded and one person needed to be rescued from the Mon Wharf on Sunday night.

23893-rescue-3.jpg
Pittsburgh Public Safety

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that two people in the area of Point State Park and the Allegheny River were directed to an area shelter.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 4:01 AM EST

