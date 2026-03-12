Jaquan Brisker signs with Steelers, reports say

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly agreed to terms with safety Jaquan Brisker.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources, on Thursday that the one-year deal is worth $5.5 million. The safety has spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Last season in Chicago, the 26-year-old defensive back started 17 regular-season games and both of the team's playoff games. He tallied 10 combined pass defenses and one interception.

In 52 career regular-season games with the Bears, Brisker had 32 pass defenses, 7 sacks and four interceptions. CBS Sports ranked Brisker as the 17th-best free agent this offseason.

Brisker's time with the Bears seemed to come to an end when the team signed former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant to a three-year deal. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Seattle before joining the Bears, who also lost safety Kevin Byard in free agency to the New England Patriots.

Brisker was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pennsylvania State University. He was born in Pittsburgh and attended Gateway High School in Monroeville, Allegheny County. Before enrolling at Penn State, he attended Lackawanna College, a two-year program in Scranton.

The Steelers have been busy during the 2026 free agency period, including reportedly trading for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and re-signing depth pieces from last season's team.

The NFL's new year began on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.