Steelers trade for Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, reports say

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Pittsburgh will also receive Miami's 2027 seventh-round pick.

In return, the Steelers are sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick back to the Dolphins.

Ramsey, 30, is a former fifth overall selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars. A Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler, the former Florida State product has 534 total tackles, three sacks, six forced fumbles, 108 pass deflections and 24 interceptions throughout his career.

Ramsey previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams before his Dolphins tenure.

Jonnu Smith, 29, is a 2017 third-round pick out of FIU. Drafted by the Titans, Smith has also played for the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

To date, Smith has accrued 307 career receptions for 3,307 receiving yards and 28 total touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick returns to Miami

Fitzpatrick, 28, was drafted by the Dolphins with the 11th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Steelers acquired him via trade on Sept. 16, 2019.

While with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick became an immediate starter. After parts of six seasons in Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick made five Pro Bowl appearances and was the NFL interceptions co-leader during the 2022 season.

Fitzpatrick has made 567 total tackles, 54 pass deflections and 20 interceptions throughout his career.

