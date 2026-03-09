Minnesota Vikings reportedly agree to terms with cornerback James Pierre

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback James Pierre, according to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, in an effort to improve the team's secondary.

Pierre will get a two-year, $8.5 million deal with $3.7 million guaranteed, Wolfe, who cited Pierre's agent Toney Scott, said on Monday. He will also receive a $2.5 million signing bonus.

The corner signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Pierre had four interceptions and 102 tackles in 95 games over six seasons with the team.

Last season, Pierre racked up 14 tackles and an interception in 14 games with Pittsburgh.

The Vikings' defense allowed only 15 passing touchdowns last season, according to NFL.com, though they secured only eight interceptions — tied for fourth fewest in the league.

Opposing quarterbacks threw for a total of 3,021 yards against Minnesota's secondary, which was the second-least in the NFL last season.

Pierre is expected to play alongside fellow corners Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers.

The Vikings on Monday said they agreed to terms on a three-year, eight-figure deal with linebacker Eric Wilson, who is in his second stint with the team. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo says it's worth $22.5 million — with $12.5 mimllion "fully guaranteed."