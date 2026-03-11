Cam Heyward signs one-year extension with the Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward has signed a one-year extension with the team.

Heyward was in the final year of his contract and was scheduled to earn $14.25 million, according to KDKA Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac.

Dulac reported Tuesday that Heyward's new contract is worth $32.25 million over two years with the first year of the deal guaranteed.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the total dollars and new money average of $18 million per year awarded to Heyward is the largest contract given to a player who was 36 years or older in NFL history.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium on January 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Heyward, who will be 37 when the NFL season begins later this year, was a second-team All-Pro last year for the second time in his 15-year career with the Steelers.

In the 2025 season, Heyward recorded 78 total tackles, including 38 solo tackles, nine tackles for a loss, six passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Last summer, Heyward said he was open to sitting out regular season games to get a raise, which he ultimately received before the regular season began in September.

The new extension for Heyward heading into the 2026 season marks the third time in three seasons that the Steelers have adjusted the veteran lineman's contract in some manner.

The reworked deal also will create nearly $5.5 million in cap space for the Steelers.