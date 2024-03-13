Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 free agency: Russell Wilson, Patrick Queen to sign deals with team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make at least two splash signings when free agency opens at 4:00 p.m. today and the NFL's league year officially gets underway.

The Steelers are expected to make it official with signings of quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Patrick Queen this afternoon.

It's unclear what other signings or deals the team may make.

A new QB1 in the Steel City?

With Russell Wilson poised to become a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers this afternoon, many are wondering whether the 35-year-old veteran will be the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job or if we will see a training camp competition between he and Kenny Pickett.

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 31: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Wilson will officially become a free agent when the NFL's league year begins at 12:00 and is subsequently expected to sign with the Steelers for the veteran minimum of $1.2 million on a one-year contract.

The Denver Broncos will be paying the remainder of Wilson's $39 million salary from his massive $245 million contract he signed less than two years ago after being traded from Seattle to the Mile High City.

During his two years in Denver, Wilson logged an 11-9 record as a starter.

Changing sides in the AFC North

Patrick Queen is making a jump that you don't see too often -- and that's one from purple and black to black and gold as the 24-year-old linebacker is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Steelers this afternoon.

Selected 28th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Queen has been a tackling machine in his four years with the Ravens, averaging a combined 113 tackles per season.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Queen #6 of the Baltimore Ravens is seen in the team huddle during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Queen's deal with the Steelers is expected to be for $41 million over three years.

When the news of Queen's signing with the Steelers broke on Tuesday, it struck a nerve deep in the heart of Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey, who said that the signing 'actually hurts.'

The combination of this high altitude atmosphere I’m in and what PQ just did has my chest hurting. — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) March 12, 2024

Queen, an inside linebacker will be joining an already impressive defense that includes outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, among others.

A replacement for Diontae Johnson?

When it comes to other free agent signings the Steelers could make this afternoon, there are many questions circling as to whether or not they will fill out their roster with a wide receiver.

The team has an opening on its roster for a wideout after an evening trade came down as the team dealt Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in a swap for cornerback Donte Jackson, as well as the two teams swapping late-round draft picks.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson signals for a first down during play against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 2nd, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Mike Darnay/KDKA

The Steelers already have released Allen Robinson and head into the start of the league year with the bulk of their receiving corps being built around George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Miles Boykin.

It's still to be determined whether they will add to that corps through the upcoming NFL Draft or if they will fill out the receivers room through free agency today with a player like Tyler Boyd, who recently said he was open to signing with his hometown team.

Will Mason Rudolph be moving on from Pittsburgh?

While we already know that Russell Wilson will be signing with the Steelers and helping fill out the quarterbacks room in Pittsburgh, we don't know whether Mason Rudolph will be coming back or moving onto another team.

Rudolph started the final four games for the Steelers in 2023, including the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. / Getty Images

He was a catalyst for the team's late-season surge, leading Pittsburgh to a 3-1 record down the stretch but is now a pending free agent with options.