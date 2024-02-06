Steelers President Art Rooney II says he would like to have Mason Rudolph back

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers president Art Rooney II said he would like to see quarterback Mason Rudolph back in the black and gold next season.

Rudolph started the final four games for the Steelers in 2023, including the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was a catalyst for the team's late-season surge, leading Pittsburgh to a 3-1 record while under center.

He is now a free agent after spending the last four seasons in Pittsburgh.

"He may have options, too," Rooney told KDKA-TV Bob Pompeani on Tuesday. "But we've kept the door open to continue those conversations."

Pompeani: "Would you be willing to make a trade for a current quarterback if the price was right?"

Rooney: "As we sit here in early February, we are not closing the door on anything. We have a lot of evaluations to go through, and we'll go through all the options and do what we need to do to be better this coming season."

Also on the offensive side of the ball, Rooney said new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has "great experience."

Smith most recently served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Before taking the Falcons' job, he served as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator.

"He seemed like a good fit," Rooney said. "(Coach) Mike (Tomlin) was very comfortable with him."

Pompeani asked Rooney about restoring the Steelers' standard. Pittsburgh last won a playoff game in 2016.

"For a lot of us who have been in the organization for a while, and I include Mike Tomlin in this, we are getting impatient," he said. "We want to take that next step. We want to win playoff games and go deep in the postseason."