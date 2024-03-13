Mason Rudolph, former Steelers QB, agrees to terms with Tennessee Titans: report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mason Rudolph has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with an AFC team.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday that the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is going to be a Tennessee Titan. Garafolo reported on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that Rudolph and the Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth up to $3.62 million.

Rudolph's time in Pittsburgh is over after being selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 draft. He started 13 games over his time in the Steel City. He came on strong at the end of the 2023 season, starting the final three games of the regular season and leading the black and gold to the playoffs. He was a catalyst for the team's late-season surge.

In an interview with KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani after the season, Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II said he wanted Rudolph to return for the 2024 season.

Rudolph joins a Titans squad that was led by rookie quarterback Will Levis last season. Malik Willis, a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, is also on the QB depth chart. Rudolph will reportedly compete for the backup job.

Rudolph is not the only key piece on last season's offense that is reportedly out the door. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh reportedly traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

Pittsburgh also has reportedly signed quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Patrick Queen.