Russell Wilson to be released by Denver Broncos

Quarterback Russell Wilson will be released by Denver Broncos. The team announced the news on X on Monday afternoon.

Russell Wilson CBS

The move isn't a big surprise. Wilson was benched for the last two games of the 2023 regular season and didn't see any playing time in those games.

Broncos General Manager George Paton and Coach Sean Payton released a joint statement saying they informed Wilson on Monday that he would be released after the start of the league year.

"We thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career," they wrote.

Wilson released a statement on social media giving thanks to Broncos Country.

"Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community," he wrote.

He also went on to thank his teammates and staff members of the Broncos organization.

Last week Paton talked to the reporters at the Combine in Indianapolis and said the team will be considering drafting a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

"Sean needs to see all these quarterbacks, our coaches need to see all these quarterbacks until we make an informed decision. The more you are around them (quarterbacks) the better decision you'll make," Paton said.

With the decision, the Broncos will avoid having to pay $37 million of guaranteed money to Wilson.