Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Miles Killebrew named to Pro Bowl Games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have three AFC Pro Bowlers this year.

Linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and special teams player Miles Killebrew were named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced on Wednesday. Watt and Killebrew were voted in as starters.

It is the 23rd consecutive season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl, which will feature four days of activities that culminate with the AFC vs. NFC Flag Game on Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida.

Watt was named to his fifth Pro Bowl, while Fitzpatrick was named to his fourth Pro Bowl. Killebrew, a special teams captain for the Steelers, was voted to the Pro Bowl Games for the first time in his career.

Earlier this week, Watt was voted MVP by his teammates for the fourth time. Fitzpatrick, who won MVP last year, had plenty of praise for his teammate.

"He is a very dominant force. He is a great player," Fitzpatrick said, according to the team's website. "He is a player that causes chaos in any aspect of the game. He is what you would call a game-wrecker, where at any moment he can turn the tide in a game."

The Steelers (9-7) travel Saturday to Baltimore (13-3) in the final week of the regular season. The Ravens are expected to rest multiple starters, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

