Steelers reportedly release cornerback Patrick Peterson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers are reportedly parting ways with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson.

According to ESPN NFL Insider, the team is set to release Peterson today.

Last season, Peterson signed a two-year deal with the Steelers worth $9.775 million.

Now, with the team set to release him, the Steelers will save $6.85 million against the NFL salary cap.

This past year, Peterson recorded two interceptions in 16 starts along with 11 passes defended. He also recorded 42 combined tackles with 34 solo tackles.

The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro will now look for his fourth team after being drafted 5th overall in 2011 by the Arizona Cardinals.

Before coming to the Steelers, he spent 10 years with his draft team Arizona, and then two years with the Minnesota Vikings.