Over 300,000 homes without power after severe storms batter Pittsburgh area

Severe storms rocked the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday evening, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes as wind gusts up to 70 mph brought down trees and prompted tornado warnings.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Duquesne Light, which covers parts of Beaver and Allegheny counties, reported 230,000 customers without power. First Energy is also reporting over 146,000 customers in the dark, with the bulk in Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

On its website, Duquesne Light says crews are working to assess damage, and once that's done, estimated times of restoration will be posted.

Storms leave trail of damage

The storms brought extremely strong winds to the area. The National Weather Service says the Pittsburgh airport reported a 71.3 mph wind gust, which is the third strongest ever recorded there.

The storms were quick but powerful, and Pittsburghers are beginning to assess the damage. There are multiple reports of downed trees coming in.

On Pittsburgh's South Side, parts of a roof are scattered across the intersection of East Carson Street and Birmingham Bridge. In Millvale, there was heavy damage to the roof of a building on East Ohio Street.

Photos from downtown Beaver also show a mess, with trees down in multiple spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.