Man in Pittsburgh dies after being electrocuted by live wires

A man in Pittsburgh died after being electrocuted by live wires on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a post on social media that first responders were called to St. Martin Street in the South Side Slopes for reports of a man electrocuted by live wires. When they arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said in the post that residents should use extreme caution "as there are multiple hazards throughout the city due to the storm." People should be extra vigilant as night falls, officials said, adding that crews are working to remove any dangerous debris.

Severe storms walloped the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday evening, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power. Wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour were recorded, and trees and buildings were damaged. The National Weather Service says the Pittsburgh airport reported a 71.3 mph wind gust, which is the third-strongest gust recorded there.

The storms were quick but powerful, leaving residents of Southwestern Pennsylvania to pick up the pieces.

