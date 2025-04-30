Pittsburgh's storm wasn't technically a "derecho." Here's why.

A damaging line and complex of storms moved through Western Pennsylvania around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, hitting the heart of the Pittsburgh metro before racing into Westmoreland, Armstrong, Indiana and Cambria counties before eventually dying out east of State College.

The storm complex originated south of St. Louis, Missouri, just after 7 a.m. and continued moving northeast through Illinois, Indiana and Ohio before arriving in western Pennsylvania just after 5 p.m. At least three people have died, and at one point, about 400,000 people were without power.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

The technical name for such a long-lived storm complex in meteorology is called a "mesoscale convective system," or "MCS."

What is a derecho?

There are certain classifications of MCSs called "derechos," which can be named after the storm if all of the criteria are met. Those criteria are: a swath of damage extending at least 400 miles; wind gusts to 58 mph along most of its length; several well-separated gusts of 75 mph or greater; and radar signatures of a bow echo and rear inflow jet.

The storm complex that came through the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday met three out of four criteria, but at the moment is not technically a derecho. There were no official 75 mph winds or higher along the early path of this line of storms when it was moving through Indiana and Ohio. KDKA-TV's meteorologists will be monitoring in case any new data arrives.

Storm produces incredibly strong wind gusts

Despite this, the storms produced a 71 mph gust at Pittsburgh International Airport and a 79 mph gust at Latrobe. Gusts over 60 mph were observed all the way to Altoona. The 71 mph gust at Pittsburgh International Airport is the third highest behind a 75 mph gust on April 8, 2020 and an 83 mph gust on July 10, 1992.

(Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

Tuesday's storms were able to produce intense damaging downburst winds because of a dry layer of air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere and below the cloud bases. The clouds that form are able to entrain that dry air. The dry air is then cooled by precipitation evaporating into it, causing a dense and heavy burst of wind to rush down to the surface.

If the air is relatively dry beneath the cloud bases, then that downward rush of wind can accelerate before it hits the surface, spreading out and causing widespread damage. Think of this as dropping a water balloon and the balloon splatting out on the ground.