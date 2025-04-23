Fans can expect a unique experience at upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

Unique experience coming for fans at U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

The world's best golfers are coming to Oakmont in June for the 2025 U.S. Open.

The United States Golf Association is busy prepping the course at Oakmont Country Club to host the event. The U.S. Open has been to Oakmont several times over the last 100 years or so, but this year the USGA says it will be a unique experience for fans.

Large crowds expected for 2025 U.S. Open

When the USGA's biggest event rolls into Oakmont this summer, the man who's heading up this year's contest says the golfers will have a lot of eyes on them.

"We're looking around 200,000 for the week," said Tim Lloyd, the USGA's senior director for the U.S. Open.

The USGA is in the process of transforming the feared and revered course into a combination fair ground and golf proving ground, and they're on a tight schedule.

"We started the actual temporary construction in late February," Lloyd said. "It's a three-and-a-half-month process for us right now to build it."

One of the things the USGA wants fans to enjoy is a space set up specifically for them.

"A merchandise pavilion, a trophy club and concessions," Lloyd said. "Fan central, you got to come here. You can hit a putt on one of the replica greens of the golf course."

The sprawling open track is unique in that fans can see a lot of action from several places. The best spot may be near the 1895 Cub.

"You can see 14th green, 11th green, 15th green, 17th green, 18th hole, 18th green. You can see over to the seventh green on the other side of the turnpike," Lloyd said.

The USGA says when it comes to following the play, bring your smartphones.

"The digital experience people can take advantage of out here will be very different," Lloyd said. "Our app has great features for following players. tracking tee times and live scoring."

If you wanna keep your phone in the bag, you'll still be able to watch the action on the course

"We had maybe three to five video boards last time," Lloyd said. "We'll have 30 to 40 of them this time."

The U.S. Open tournament will run from June 12 to June 15.

