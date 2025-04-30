Hundreds of thousands of power outages across Pittsburgh; Duquesne Light and First Energy working to restore service

Hundreds of thousands of customers in the Pittsburgh area were left without power after severe storms ripped through downtown Pittsburgh and the Western Pennsylvania region late Tuesday afternoon, bringing extremely high winds and torrential downpours.

The damage is widespread across the area from the city to places like Beaver County, and many are cleaning up the downed trees and debris.

Duquesne Light and First Energy crews are working to get everything back and running. As of Wednesday morning, each utility company had more than 200,000 customers without power. Full restoration is expected to take days.

Representatives from Duquesne Light held a news conference Wednesday morning with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and the city's Departments of Public Safety and Public Works. They detailed recovery efforts and resources that those impacted by the storms can use to get back on their feet.

Duquesne Light is estimating full restoration of power could take a week. However, additional storms and wet weather later this week could impact that estimate and extend the work longer.

"As you know, we go in order of priority – safety, safety hazards, critical facilities, large blocks of customers and then single individual customers last," John Hilderbrand II, the Vice President of Operations at Duquesne Light, said. "Please be patient with us as we work through this event. Currently, based on what we know, notwithstanding weather that is predicted in the coming days that could be impactful, we're estimating 5-7 days restoration time."

In a release late Tuesday, Allegheny County said there were at least two storm-related deaths. One person was fatally electrocuted on the South Side Slopes in Pittsburgh, but the circumstances surrounding the second death were not immediately available.

Southwestern Pennsylvania storms leave trail of damage

The storms brought extremely strong winds to the area. The National Weather Service said the Pittsburgh airport reported a 71.3 mph wind gust, which is the third strongest ever recorded there.

The storms were quick but powerful, and people across Western Pennsylvania were left to assess the damage.