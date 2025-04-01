U.S. Open preparations underway at Oakmont Country Club

Preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open are fully underway at Oakmont Country Club.

The club will be hosting the tournament for a record 10th time this coming June as the best golfers in the world will be descending on western Pennsylvania for what's typically regarded as golf's toughest test.

Aerial views of the property at Oakmont were captured by the KDKA Drone Team on Monday where crews were working to put up scaffolding and bleachers as the tournament will be teeing off in just over 70 days.

Preparations are underway for the 125th playing of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

Oakmont last hosted the U.S. Open in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won his first major championship, but this year, the course will look a lot different.

In the years since then, Oakmont underwent extensive renovation projects aimed at taking the course back to some of its roots.

A majority of those renovations were focused on Oakmont's legendary and historic greens, which were expanded by a total of 24,000 square feet.

156 golfers will be in the field at Oakmont in June, aiming to take custody of the U.S. Open Trophy and etch their name into golf's history books.

Bryson DeChambeau won last year'ss tournament at Pinehurst in a showdown with Rory McIlroy, both titans in the game of golf right now.

Tickets are still available for this year's U.S. Open with a number of options and packages available through the USGA. The opening round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont will get underway on Thursday, June 12.