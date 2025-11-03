Pittsburgh mayoral race puts Corey O'Connor against Tony Moreno

Pittsburgh voters will head to the polls to pick a new mayor on Tuesday.

After one term, incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey lost to Corey O'Connor in May's Democratic primary, setting up a challenge between O'Connor and Republican Tony Moreno.

Who is Corey O'Connor?

O'Connor, a former Pittsburgh city councilmember and the current Allegheny County controller, is running for the position once held by his father, the late Bob O'Connor.

Bob O'Connor died in 2006 at age 61 after learning he had a rare form of brain cancer only seven months into his term.

Who is Tony Moreno?

Moreno, a retired police officer who served the city for 24 years, defeated business owner Thomas West in the Republican primary.

Moreno has been on the ballot before. After losing to Gainey in the 2021 Democratic primary, Moreno ran in the general election as a Republican. He was beaten again by Gainey, who went on to become the city's first Black mayor.

It's an uphill battle for Moreno. The city hasn't had a Republican mayor since 1993

Mayor to inherit tough financial situation

During the primaries, both O'Connor and Moreno criticized Gainey's leadership, saying it was time for a change. Whoever becomes Pittsburgh's new mayor inherits a budget that the city controller called "unrealistic." The city faces the end of federal COVID-19 relief funds and a drop in tax assessments on Downtown buildings. There are also concerns about an aging vehicle fleet and drastic understaffing.

Voters will head to the polls at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The polls close at 8 p.m.