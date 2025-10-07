Pittsburgh mayoral candidates O'Connor and Moreno to debate on KDKA+

Pittsburgh mayoral candidates Corey O'Connor and Tony Moreno are debating on issues important to city residents tonight on KDKA+.

How to watch the debate

You can watch the debate on KDKA+ at 8 p.m. or in the video player above.

O'Connor and Moreno vie for votes

O'Connor, a former Pittsburgh city councilmember and current Allegheny County controller, is running for the position once held by his father, the late Bob O'Connor. Moreno, a city police officer for 24 years, is campaigning for mayor again after running against Ed Gainey in 2021.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Gainey was defeated by O'Connor in the Democratic primary. Both O'Connor and Moreno criticized Gainey's leadership during their primaries.

According to O'Connor's website, he's running on issues like community and economic development, housing, public safety and homelessness. Moreno's website says his vision for the city includes well-maintained infrastructure, expanded mental health care and public safety for residents and businesses.

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide.