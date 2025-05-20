Corey O'Connor wins Pittsburgh's hotly contested Democratic mayoral primary

Corey O'Connor has won the hotly contested Democratic primary for mayor.

Incumbent Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey was challenged by Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor.

Pittsburgh's Democratic primary was an expensive race. It was estimated that around $3 million would be spent, an astounding amount for a local election.

Gainey campaigned on his record

Gainey was elected in 2021 as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor. Leading up to the election, he defended his record and promised to continue his work on issues like affordable housing, safety, economic development and climate resilience.

"Building a city for all, you know, delivering affordable housing, 1,600, reducing the homicide rate in the city, the NFL Draft coming here, $600 million for Downtown. We continue to do what we say we're gonna do, and that's build a city where everybody feels seen, and where everybody feels accepted. So we're very excited about this," Gainey said while at the polls on Tuesday morning.

Following his concession to O'Connor, Gainey released a statement thanking his supporters for their support during his tenure as mayor.

"While tonight's result isn't what we hoped for, our people-powered movement in Pittsburgh is stronger than it's ever been before thanks to every person who was part of this campaign to build a city for all. "The multi-generational, multi-racial movement that has been pushing to transform who the government works for has been fighting massive amounts of money at every level of electoral politics — from Summer Lee overcoming millions of dollars worth of attack ads to Sara Innamorato beating a right-wing dark money scheme. "And that means Corey O'Connor must be ready to carry forward the transformational progress the people of this city demand and that he promised in his campaign. The progress my administration delivered on affordable housing, policing, and community investments set a new bar that Corey will be expected to build upon. "The people of Pittsburgh demand progress for everyone, especially people and communities who have been left out for far too long, and must continue regardless of who is in the Mayor's Office. "I got into public service because I grew up in the very neighborhoods this city too often left behind — and I wanted to make sure City Hall finally delivered for everyone. As Mayor, I made sure my administration didn't just bring people previously left behind to the table, we changed who the table was built for. "From the bottom of my heart — thank you, Pittsburgh. Let's keep fighting for each other."

O'Connor promised a new direction

When O'Connor launched his campaign for mayor, a position once held by his late father Bob O'Connor, he said the city couldn't afford another four years of Gainey in office.

"We have a choice in front of us today. We can take our city in a different direction where we're more transparent, we talk about growth and opportunity in all areas. And, you know, standing here with my family, I think, for me, Pittsburgh should be every family's first choice," O'Connor said while casting his vote on Tuesday.

One of the hot-button issues in the Democratic primary was Gainey's failure to coax payments from the city's major nonprofits — UPMC, AHN, Pitt and CMU — in lieu of taxes. Gainey blamed UPMC for refusing to come to the table, an accusation the health care giant refutes, while O'Connor blames Gainey for failing to strike a deal, something no Pittsburgh mayor has been able to do.

Pittsburgh-area leaders congratulate O'Connor following victory

Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council President Darrin Kelly released a statement congratulating Corey O'Connor for his victory.

"Congratulations to County Controller Corey O'Connor on his victory in the Democratic Mayoral primary. We have worked closely with both Mayor Gainey and Controller O'Connor throughout their careers, and know that they are both public servants who respect and fight for the union way of life. We are grateful to Mayor Gainey for his leadership and wish him the best in whatever comes next. We look forward to working with Corey to ensure that unions and all working families will always have a seat at the table here in the City of Pittsburgh."