Tony Moreno wins Republican nomination for Pittsburgh mayor

Tony Moreno has won the Republican nomination in Pittsburgh's mayoral primary.

Retired Pittsburgh police officer Tony Moreno and Pittsburgh business owner Thomas West were on the ballot Tuesday.

During a debate that aired on KDKA-TV, Moreno touted his involvement in the city government after spending 24 years inside the police department, while West said he's coming in with a fresh perspective.

Moreno runs for mayor again

Moreno ran against Gainey in the 2021 primary election as a Democrat and in the 2021 general election as a Republican. When he launched his campaign for this primary, he said he was a Republican who believed in conservative values.

"We're talking about the same exact issues we were talking about four years ago, and we demanded change four years ago, and we got more of the same on steroids. That's why I'm here," Moreno said while voting on Tuesday morning.

West promised fresh leadership

West, who is the owner of the men's clothing boutique Trim in Lawrenceville, campaigned on the promise that he'd bring fresh leadership to move the city forward.

"I'm just going to be me. I have a message out there about how to make the city better and how to make us live up to our full potential, so if I become the Republican nominee, that'd be great. And in November, if I win, let's get the party rolling. I love it," West said at a polling place on Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh voters haven't elected a Republican since 1933.