Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey spoke with KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso after conceding the Democratic mayoral primary to challenger Corey O'Connor.

Mayor Ed Gainey speaks after losing Democratic mayoral primary Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey spoke with KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso after conceding the Democratic mayoral primary to challenger Corey O'Connor.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On