Corey O'Connor launches campaign to challenge Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After teasing a run for Pittsburgh mayor, Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor formally launched his campaign on Tuesday.

Surrounded by family, friends and fellow politicians, O'Connor announced he's running against Mayor Ed Gainey for the position once held by his late father, Bob O'Connor.

O'Connor focused much of his speech on what he says is his vision for the future of Pittsburgh.

"There is no vision coming off of Grant Street anymore. Instead when I look around, I see a mayor and an administration that's managing decline instead of working to grow Pittsburgh. As a former councilman and now the county controller, I'm deeply concerned the city of Pittsburgh is sleepwalking towards another financial disaster," he said.

He also took aim at Gainey's administration, saying the city cannot afford another four years of Gainey in the mayor's office. From public safety to public service to taxes, O'Connor said he will demand transparency from his administration.

"[Gainey] is not being transparent with the public about agreements he is reaching. He made a backroom deal with the chief of police who then skipped town, having enriched himself with our tax dollars and then lied about it," he said.

O'Connor got his start in politics in 2011, serving on Pittsburgh City Council for more than 10 years. In 2022, he was elected as Allegheny County controller, serving as the county's fiscal watchdog.