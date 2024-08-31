Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announces re-election campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is running for re-election. He announced his decision on Friday.

On his re-election website, Gainey touts that his administration has "secured the city's first-ever affordable housing bond, inject[ed] millions of dollars to address the city's housing affordability crisis; launched a historic re-investment in the City's infrastructure; reopened the police academy, negotiated a police contract; and led a transformation in core service responsiveness that is filling more potholes, plowing streets faster, and issuing more building permits."

Gainey says there is still work to do to make Pittsburgh as safe and welcoming as possible.

A recent poll showed a hypothetical primary matchup between Mayor Gainey and County Controller Corey O'Connor, with Gainey and O'Connor each polling 37% of Democrats with 25% undecided.