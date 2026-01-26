"We've got a long way to go," Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor says about snow cleanup process

Cleanup efforts are underway following a massive winter storm system that hit the city of Pittsburgh and Mayor Corey O'Connor says that while he feels crews have done a good job, there's still a long way to go.

Snow totals from massive Pittsburgh winter storm as much as 20 inches in parts of the area with it that blanketed parts of the region, including the city of Pittsburgh. It was the snowiest day the city has seen in nearly 16 years.

During a phone interview with the KDKA-TV Morning News on Monday, Mayor O'Connor said that he felt the city's public works crews did a very good job with their response, detailing some of the difficulties they were dealing with along the way.

"The problem is, if we hit your road, at least yesterday, you know, 30 minutes later, it was covered again," Mayor O'Connor said.

Mayor O'Connor said that crews have nearly completed hitting all of the main roads, are already working on secondary roads, and will soon start laying salt.

A person snowboards down a snowy street during a winter storm in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. A colossal winter storm reached the US East Coast Sunday morning after dropping ice and snow across much of the nation, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power and causing a wave of flight cancellations that may last for days. Justin Merriman / Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Our biggest concern is, you know, it's going to freeze in the next two days," Mayor O'Connor said. "We didn't get a break here, because it's going to be three days of, you know, below, below freezing temperatures every day."

Mayor O'Connor said that the city's crews will be making sure they get to every street they can, adding that cleanup is expected to be an issue and that public works officials are going through the process of where they may be able to take the snow that's removed from roads and streets.

Now that the snowfall has ended, Mayor O'Connor said that the big thing for the city now is having a plan for the next two days.

"I think we have put together a plan for hitting main roads, as we did overnight, secondaries, most of today, and continue to get side streets and alleys and various things like that throughout the next 24 hours," Mayor O'Connor said.

Mayor O'Connor credited the public works crews who were likely getting tired while out clearing the roads, but said that the city is trying to devise a plan for where the snow can go as soon as possible.