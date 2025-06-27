5 teens suspected in violent crime spree across Pittsburgh region arrested, police say

The five teenagers suspected of being behind a violent crime spree across Allegheny County over the last 48 hours have been arrested, police said.

Five teens ranging from 15 years old to 17 years old were allegedly involved in the crime spree, which ended after a police chase on Friday morning.

5 teens charged in Pittsburgh carjacking

According to the criminal complaint, the five boys led police on a chase that ended on the West End Bridge after their vehicle hit a jersey barrier.

Three of the boys were then accused of running, and guns were allegedly ditched. All five were later taken into custody, officials said.

Police, according to the criminal complaint, recovered multiple guns. Some were found near Rivers Casino after appearing to be thrown from the bridge, authorities said. One gun recovered was an "AR style pistol," according to court documents.

The chase started after police said a woman reported being robbed at gunpoint. They took her vehicle on Faust Street in the city's Sheraden neighborhood. She told police the teens had a rifle with them, officials said. They will be charged as adults in the alleged carjacking.

The five teens are also under investigation for numerous separate carjackings, armed robberies and violent weapons offenses across the Pittsburgh area over the past 48 hours.

One of the suspects, Aaron Reddix, was also arrested in connection with a triple shooting in Clairton last year. He was taken into custody in March, accused of shooting three teenage boys at a party in November 2024.

Court records show he was initially denied bail, but it was changed to non-monetary bail in April.