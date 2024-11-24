Watch CBS News
Local News

Three teenagers shot after "Friendsgiving" party in Clairton on Saturday night

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Three teenagers shot in Clairton overnight
Three teenagers shot in Clairton overnight 00:27

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - Three teenagers are recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Clairton late on Saturday night. 

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, they were alerted to a possible shooting just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. 

Dispatch sent first responders to the 400 block of Park Avenue and that's where they found three teenage males had been shot. 

A neighbor tells KDKA that it was a "Friendsgiving" type of party when a car pulled up to the home and began shooting. 

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to survive. 

They're now asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.