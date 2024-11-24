Three teenagers shot after "Friendsgiving" party in Clairton on Saturday night

CLAIRTON (KDKA) - Three teenagers are recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Clairton late on Saturday night.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, they were alerted to a possible shooting just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Dispatch sent first responders to the 400 block of Park Avenue and that's where they found three teenage males had been shot.

A neighbor tells KDKA that it was a "Friendsgiving" type of party when a car pulled up to the home and began shooting.

They were taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to survive.

They're now asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS and callers can remain anonymous.