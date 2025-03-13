Teenager arrested in connection with Clairton triple shooting

A 15-year-old boy from McKees Rocks has been arrested in connection with a triple shooting that happened in Clairton last year.

Allegheny County Police say that Aaron Reddix, 15, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, and weapons charges stemming from a shooting that happened in November.

Three teenage boys were shot late in the evening on November 23 along Park Avenue. A neighbor said that it was a "Friendsgiving" type of party when a vehicle pulled up to the home and began shooting.

Police say detectives investigating the shooting determined the shots were fired from a light-colored SUV that was driving through the area.

Two stolen vehicles that were believed to be connected to the November shooting were recovered by detectives, police said.

Police say witnesses and evidence collected by detectives were able to help police identify Reddix as the gunman from the shooting.

Bail for Reddix was denied and he is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.