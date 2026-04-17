Pittsburgh preparing for busy weekend with Pirates game, Penguins playoff game

It's going to be a busy weekend in Pittsburgh with the Pirates hosting the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park and the Penguins hosting the Philadelphia Flyers for a playoff game at PPG Paints Arena.

The busy sports weekend in Pittsburgh comes less than one week before the city is expecting its largest ever event when it hosts the 2026 NFL draft next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Road closures are already in effect on parts of the North Shore, which are expected to have an impact on people attending Saturday's game between the Pirates and Rays.

Paul Skenes will be on the mound for the Pirates on Saturday for the team's first bobblehead giveaway game of the season. All fans in attendance will receive a Skenes bobblehead featuring his 2025 National League Cy Young Award.

Last season, fans waited in line for hours to get their hands on the Skenes bobbleheads with "unprecedented" demand for the collectible.

The first pitch between the Pirates and Rays is set for 4:05 p.m. at PNC Park.

This weekend's Pirates-Rays game won't be the only hot ticket in town, however, as the Penguins are making their return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night for the first time since 2022.

The Penguins and Flyers will be squaring off in the opening game of the postseason series between the two teams.

Puck drop on Saturday night is set for 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.