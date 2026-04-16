The Penguins and Flyers are meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pat McAfee and Gov. Shapiro made a bet

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are both back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a few years away, and they'll be one another's opponent in the first round.

Of course, the Battle of Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth Cold War, the Keystone Clash, whatever you call it, it's an event worth celebrating, and for many, betting on.

That extended to Pittsburgh native and ESPN personality Pat McAfee and Pennsylvania Governor, and Philadelphia area native, Josh Shapiro.

McAfee grew up just outside of the city in Plum Borough, and Governor Shapiro grew up in Montgomery County, just outside of Philadelphia.

Appearing on McAfee's show on Tuesday to announce the return of UFC to Philadelphia, they did take some time out to talk about the first-round matchup.

THAT'S A BET @GovernorShapiro



The Penguins are gonna SMACK ARAHND the Flyers #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/zLpbqxzi1t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 14, 2026

"I'm excited for the Flyers and Pens, but I'm a Flyers fan," Governor Shapiro said to McAfee. "I'm a Philly sports fan, I'm honest about it."

Once the governor made the admission to being a fan of the black and orange, McAfee, ever the Yinzer, decided to put some more stakes on Penguins-Flyers than just a trip to the second round.

The bet between McAfee and Governor Shapiro is this: if the Flyers win, McAfee will have to wear a suit on his ESPN show. Should the Penguins win, Governor Shapiro will have to wear a tank top to work for a day.

"Deal," Shapiro said. "But I'm not doing what you did with Aaron Donald, where you just tore off your shirt, I'm not doing that."

"If Aaron Donald shows up, you're going to have to play the part, pal," McAfee quipped back with a laugh.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are scheduled to start this weekend in Pittsburgh, but the dates and times for the series have not yet been announced.