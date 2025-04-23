The Pirates promised Paul Skenes bobbleheads to every fan at Saturday's game. Here's how to get your voucher.

The Pirates are making plans to give Paul Skenes bobbleheads to every fan in attendance at Saturday's game.

The team sent an email to all fans who entered PNC Park, promising bobbleheads to those who didn't get one after the initial 20,000 allotment ran out.

Pirates hand out Skenes bobblehead vouchers

The Pirates said they've given fans virtual vouchers that they'll be able to redeem later.

"To provide some peace of mind while we work through logistical timelines and details, we have added one barcoded Skenes Bobblehead ticket to your MLB Ballpark App account, for every ticket you had that scanned after the bobbleheads were distributed at the gates on Saturday. These tickets will act as a voucher which you will use to claim your Paul Skenes Bobblehead," the team explained in an email to fans.

The Pirates' operational staff is working through the logistics of getting and distributing the bobbleheads. The Pirates said the vouchers ensure fans that they'll be getting their Skenes bobbleheads at some point.

The team said a limited number of fans who weren't part of a group used paper tickets to scan into the game. They'll need to either call the Pirates at 1-800-BUY-BUCS or email talkback@pirates.com.

Pirates see "unprecedented" demand for bobbleheads

Fans waited in line for hours to get their hands on the Paul Skenes bobbleheads. After "unprecedented" demand for the collectible, the team promised to give one to everyone in attendance.

"That was amazing," Pirates fan Shannon Scoyer said on Monday. "I was actually out on my walk that day and I was like, I planned my walk at the wrong time because the city was booming, there was an amazing amount of people."

Skenes memorabilia is a hot commodity. The bobbleheads are already selling for upwards of $150 on eBay, and a one-of-a-kind Skenes rookie card fetched more than $1 million at a public auction last month.