The Penguins are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here's how they got there

For the first time since 2022, the Pittsburgh Penguins are heading back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thanks to a win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the Penguins clinched a playoff spot.

While the key pieces like Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang remain, a lot of the roster and front office have changed since then.

If you need a refresher on how the Penguins got to the playoffs, who has led the way, and everything in between, this is the place for you.

The Big Three make history

Before a goal was scored, a save was made, or a single game completed by the 2025-26 Pittsburgh Penguins, Crosby, Malkin, and Letang made history as soon as the puck dropped on their season opener on Oct. 7, 2025, in New York City.

Taking on former Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and his new squad, the New York Rangers, the Penguins' triumvirate became the longest-tenured trio of teammates in the history of North American professional sports. The 2025-26 season marked the 20th consecutive season they played as teammates.

"It means a lot, to be honest, having the chance to win three championships with these guys," Letang said in an interview with NHL.com. "Been through a lot on and off the ice with these two guys. As for myself, they've always been there for me. 'Geno' had his fair share of injuries, Sid had his fair share of injuries."

"It's special, for sure, but nothing's changed," Malkin added. "We have Sid and Tanger. We try to be the best in every practice and every game. We're the leaders of this group. Everybody looks at us first. Try to support each other, be ready to play."

None of the trio is on pace to play all 82 games this season, but even with some injuries and suspensions, they still led the way offensively and intangibly.

Kyle Dubas takes over, Dan Muse named coach

When the Penguins last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022, the Penguins' president of hockey operations was Brian Burke, their general manager was Ron Hextall, and the coach was Sullivan. They were also owned by Fenway Sports Group.

Now, about four years later, much has changed. The Penguins have most recently been sold, though the sale is not final, to the Hoffmann Family. Hextall and Burke were relieved of their duties in 2023, and Sullivan was dismissed in 2025.

Replacing Hextall and Burke was Kyle Dubas, who was let go from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023.

After a couple of seasons with Sullivan as his coach, Dubas announced that the team would be parting ways with Sullivan and then hired his replacement, Dan Muse.

Muse had spent time as an assistant coach in the NHL with the Rangers, Nashville Predators, and, away from the NHL, played a crucial role with the United States Men's National Team Development Program.

The first-year head coach is expected to receive votes for the Jack Adams Award, which is given to the coach of the year.

Boost from free agent signings and trades

It's been a busy few months for Dubas, who has made draft picks, trades, and signings that have led to where the Penguins are this spring.

One of the first big moves that many did not expect was the drafting of forward Ben Kindel 11th overall in the 2025 NHL draft. The 18-year-old forward was one of three first-round picks the Penguins made in the draft, but his impact surely has many wondering how he fell to 11th.

To go along with the contributions of Kindel, many of Dubas's offseason and in-season acquisitions paid dividends toward the Penguins' success. Forward Anthony Mantha, a free agency signing who is only making $2.5 million, has scored more than 30 goals and tallied more than 60 points. Another free agency forward signing, Justin Brazeau, was signed to a two-year, $1.5 million deal, has tallied more than 30 points.

One of the biggest acquisitions came on Dec. 29, 2025, when the Penguins sent a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick to divisional rival Columbus in exchange for Egor Chinakhov. Since becoming a Penguin, Chinakhov has set career highs in goals, assists, and points. He is also a mainstay in the Penguins' top six.

Who will the Penguins play in the playoffs?

The Penguins are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it remains unclear who they will face in the first round.

The Penguins have clinched a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, meaning they will begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena with home-ice advantage in Games 1 and 2. Their likely first-round opponent will be the Philadelphia Flyers or the Columbus Blue Jackets.