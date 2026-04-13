Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers to face off in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers will face off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With a shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, the Flyers locked in third place in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division, setting up a matchup with the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh will have home-ice advantage for the best-of-seven series.

Penguins-Flyers regular-season games

During the 2025-26 regular season, the teams split their four matchups:

Flyers 3, Penguins 2 (SO) on Oct. 28, 2025, at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Penguins 5, Flyers 1 on Dec. 1, 2025, at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Penguins 6, Flyers 3 on Jan. 15 at PPG Paints Arena

Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (SO) on March 7 at PPG Paints Arena

Since hockey resumed after the Olympic break on Feb. 25, the Flyers have a 17-6-1 record, while the Penguins have a 12-13 mark.

Penguins-Flyers playoff history

The teams have met seven times in the playoffs. The Flyers are 21-20 against the Penguins, winning four of the seven series. The Penguins and Flyers last faced off in the playoffs in 2018, when the Penguins won 4-2.

Since Sidney Crosby entered the league for the 2005-06 season, the Penguins are 3-1 against the Flyers in the postseason.

The NHL has not yet released its playoff schedule. The Penguins (41-24-16) and Flyers (42-17-12) both finish the regular season on Tuesday with games against the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues, respectively. The NHL's regular season concludes on Thursday.

Playoff droughts ended

For both teams, a spot in the playoffs has been a long time coming. For the first time since 2022, the Penguins are headed back to the playoffs, while the Flyers snapped a five-season postseason drought with Monday's win.