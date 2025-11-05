It's going to be a windy day today in the Pittsburgh area with a rain chance returning to the forecast this evening.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None for now.

Aware: Some communities (Somerset, Bedford) are under a wind advisory from 1 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The kids can leave the umbrella at home today, with rain chances returning right as the sun is setting. The daytime will be pleasant behind a warm front that slid through our area overnight. Morning temperature aren't too different from what we have seen earlier this week, with temperatures dipping to the 30s, but highs today should hit the mid to maybe even the upper 60s.

This will be a couple of degrees warmer than the 59-degree high we saw yesterday at Pittsburgh International. When rain finally arrives, we are only looking at around 2/100" or less of rain for most places, so it isn't expected to be much..

The biggest issue today is that we will see winds picking up along and behind the cool front. Winds could potentially gust up to 35mph in Pittsburgh, with gusts of up to 45 mph possible in higher elevations. Wind advisories are in place for Somerset and Bedford counties starting at 1 this afternoon and going through 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Both Friday and Sunday will also see rain rolling through. Friday's rain totals will be between a half inch to three-quarters of an inch. Rain will arrive around 5 in the afternoon and will continue through the evening. Rain will finally wrap up sometime on Saturday morning. I'd expect light rain through at least 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday's rain chance will start before 10 a.m. with a steady rain for the rest of the morning through around 4 p.m.

After 4 p.m., we should start to see temperatures dipping into the 30s and a change over from rain to an hour or so of sleet mixed in with the rain to finally snow showers. I think many will be surprised by just how much snow will fall during this time. Snow rates may be high enough to see grass briefly turn white. What falls will be measurable.

Nothing will stick around more than five minutes on the ground, though. The biggest issue will be rapidly falling temperatures on Monday and the potential for a slick spot or two happening.

