Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be back in the 20s today with some sunshine

Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area today will be back in the 20s with some sunshine.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Another deep freeze this weekend

Happy Groundhog Day! I think Phil will predict 6 more weeks of winter!

A Cold Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service for Somerset, Pennsylvania and for Garrett County, Maryland will go until 10 a.m. Monday.

Our high temperatures will get back to the 20s today with some sunshine and near 30 on Tuesday.

There are a few occasional flakes this evening, but the next chance of snow will be Tuesday evening mainly for areas south of Pittsburgh where some could pick up 1-2".

Our lows get back to the teens mid-week then drop back to the single digits and highs only in the teens through the weekend, so the below normal trend will continue.

Remember if it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your pets!

