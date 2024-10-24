Watch CBS News
Pitt's Eli Holstein leaves game against Syracuse after taking hit

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Oct. 21, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Oct. 21, 2024 17:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein left Thursday's game against Syracuse at Acrisure Stadium after being tackled on a run in the fourth quarter. 

Pitt's freshman quarterback left the game with 12 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against the Orange following a 13-yard run. Holstein was shaken up after being tackled on the sideline. He appeared to hit his head on the ground as he was tackled. Before the next play, Holstein appeared to try to remove himself from the game. 

Holstein went to the medical tent before walking to the locker room. Pitt has not provided an update on his status. The Panthers were leading 41-6 when Holstein left the game. Nate Yarnell replaced Holstein under center. 

Holstein completed 11-of-15 passes for 108 yards and two scores before leaving. He added six rushes for 20 yards. Pitt beat Syracuse 41-13.

Coming into the game, Holstein had 1,697 yards passing and 15 passing touchdowns through six games for No. 19 Pitt. 

Pitt's defense shines against Syracuse 

Pitt grabbed five interceptions, including three pick-6s, off Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord on Thursday. The Panthers had three interceptions and two pick-6s in the first half. 

McCord came into the game leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in completions and interceptions. 

Pitt (7-0) plays No. 22 SMU on Nov. 2. 

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.

