Pitt and Syracuse set for primetime matchup tonight at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A primetime matchup between Pitt and Syracuse is on deck tonight at Acrisure Stadium.

The two longtime rivals have played one another every year since 1955 and tonight will be the 80th time the two teams are meeting.

No. 19 ranked Pitt heads into tonight's game with an undefeated record and are off to a 6-0 start for the first time in 42 years. Syracuse is off to a strong start, as well with a 5-1 record.

Freshman quarterback Eli Holstein has been terrific under center all season with 1,697 yards and 15 touchdowns through the six games.

On the defensive side of the ball, Pitt will have a chance to make some plays as quarterback Kyle McCord is leading the ACC in interceptions -- but he does lead the conference in completions and has 19 touchdown passes.

Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew said he knows the team isn't getting complacent.

"Guys on our team are hungry and they want to keep eating," Bartholomew said. "And they're going to continue to show that. That's the mindset every day. We told everyone in the summer we can't take a single day off because we're going to have a target on ouyr back once we get rolling and we're doing exactly what we're talking about."

There's expected to be a pretty good crowd tonight at the stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter is broadcasting live from Oakland today

ESPN's SportsCenter is doing a live broadcast from the lawn of the Cathedral of Learning this afternoon starting at 2 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to go to Oakland to watch the show.

The Pitt Band and spirit squads will be in attendance alongside former Pitt wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.