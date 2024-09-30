After Hurricane Helene, Pittsburgh organizations step up efforts to help impacted communities

Pittsburgh (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh-area organizations are amping up efforts to help people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene left a more than 500-mile path of destruction, but help continues to roll in. Clean-up efforts are just beginning and could take months or even longer.

The American Red Cross is mobilizing as many volunteers as it can to bring hope to devastated communities across the southeast United States.

"We don't even know the full magnitude of the storm. There are still many areas that we can't even reach. So, even in the coming days, there's going to be more people that need help," said Nicole Roschella with the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

Roschella said the Red Cross has deployed 20 volunteers from across Pennsylvania, including two from Southwestern Pennsylvania

"One is working in shelters down south. Another is working virtually to help with reunification," she said.

The Red Cross is providing water, warm meals, mental health services and running dozens of emergency shelters across the impacted states.

Some Pennsylvania volunteers drove south in Red Cross emergency response vehicles to reach people stuck in heavily damaged areas.

"This storm's damage is incredible and tragic. But knowing that people from all over the country and up here in Pennsylvania are going down south to help people in need to help complete strangers, that's really powerful," Roschella said.

The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania has also jumped into action. Heather Martin, director of operations for the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, said it has deployed three disaster relief experts from Pennsylvania to Georgia.

Martin will be heading south soon in the second round of deployments.

"We'll be there, mostly providing nourishment and hydration. We do those by mobile canteen. So, we actually go directly into those affected communities and help families get back on their feet," Martin said.

She said officials have also sent a bunch of pallets of flood kits to Ohio and hardest-hit areas.

"It has bleach in there, it has garbage bags, it has gloves, it has brooms, that kind of stuff to really help them on their way," Martin said.

Volunteers and disaster relief experts are also providing emotional care.

"Some people are having the worst days of their absolute life. So, having people there that are actively listening and being at that ear to just listen," said Martin.

The Brother's Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh has committed $100,000 to six food banks in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The non-profit organization is also waiting for responses for offers of relief supplies as communication has been difficult.

The organization predicts its response will be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is also looking at Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia in case more help is needed in those areas.

The foundation said the Pittsburgh community has been amazing, and it thanks everyone for helping.

The Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Brother's Brother Foundation all agree that the quickest way to make a big difference right now is by donating money.

There are several ways you can donate to these local organizations. You can donate on the Brother's Brother Foundation website. Just choose "U.S. Disaster Relief" for the gift option. The Red Cross' website allows you to specify "Hurricane Helene" when donating money. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make a donation.

You can donate to the Salvation Army's efforts online or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).