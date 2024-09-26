Non-profit organizations from Pittsburgh ready to respond to Hurricane Helene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As Hurricane Helene strengthens and approaches the Big Bend area of Florida, non-profit organizations in Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania are ready to help before, during and after the catastrophic hurricane.

Hurricane Helene is churning into what forecasters are calling a "once-in-a-generation storm."

"It's going to change people's lives, and that's really tough," said Nicole Roschella, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region.

Pennsylvanians and Pittsburghers are ready to lend a hand, whether that is getting volunteers on the ground before the life-threatening storm or getting funds and supplies together.

"It's really nice to see how quickly we can help, and also how generous the people in this neighborhood and city are," said Tanner Rowe, director of operations of Brother's Brother Foundation.

The Brother's Brother Foundation on Pittsburgh's North Side is standing by. Rowe said officials are communicating with partner food banks in Tallahassee and the Tampa Bay area.

"Keeping track of what they're going to need and what they're looking for, and also our donations will be going fully to them," Rowe said.

On top of being ready to provide money for food and supplies, they're prepared to send trucks with supplies, like water, PPE, and hygiene kits.

"These are very essential to the people who may be removed from their home and have to stay somewhere else. They might not have the ability to stay clean and brush their teeth or put on deodorant. Whatever their needs may be, we'll be able to fulfill it. And if we don't have it on hand, we'll do all we can to get it," said Rowe.

The American Red Cross already has supplies and blood products in place in Florida. Hundreds of their disaster relief volunteers are positioned in shelters in Tallahassee, including four volunteers from central Pennsylvania and one from Erie. The American Red Cross is making sure thousands of people who had to evacuate have a roof over their heads.

"We'll send more down. We anticipate the response to grow," Roschella said.

"There are already people who have evacuated their homes, some 2,500 people who are staying in shelters already," she added.

When the Pennsylvania Red Cross volunteers deploy, they put their lives on hold for two weeks or more to be there for strangers.

"Some of them are still rebuilding from the last hurricane and getting hit so really emotional. But I think it's really great that our volunteers can be there in a time and be a light, be this hope for people when they really need it," Roschella said.

The quickest way you can help from Pittsburgh is by donating money to Brother's Brother or the Red Cross or donate blood.

"They're not going to be able to host blood drives and have those normal donors coming out to give. So, they need extra blood in that area," Roschella said.

"I love to see how Pittsburgh helps out and jumps on. They kind of bombard our phone lines and say I want to make a donation, I got this, I have that," Rowe said.

You can donate on the Brother's Brother Foundation website. Just choose "U.S. Disaster Relief" for the gift option. One hundred percent of funds received will go directly to its food bank partners in Florida to help people impacted by Helene. The foundation also accepts medical equipment, including walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, and canes.

The Red Cross website allows you to specify "Hurricane Helene" when donating money. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate.