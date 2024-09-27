Pittsburgh-area first responders head to Florida to assist with Helene response

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several teams of first responders from the Pittsburgh area are headed to Florida to help out with the response to Hurricane Helene.

Murrysville Medic One said one of their crews along with a crew from Fayette EMS left for Florida on Wednesday night.

Two additional Murrysville crews, an additional Fayette crew, and a Rostraver EMS crew left last night.

First responders from Westmoreland and Fayette County went to Florida to assist with Hurricane Helene. Murrysville Medic One / Facebook

"It takes special people to up and leave your families to help areas far away in these horrific conditions," Murrysville Medic One said on Facebook.

Helene makes landfall in Florida

The massive storm made landfall late Thursday night just west of Perry, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center said Helene was bringing a "life-threatening" storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain to Florida and the Gulf Coast.

As Helene moved inland, the storm began to weaken and was downgraded to a tropical storm

Several airports were closed because of the storm and nearly 1,300 flights were canceled on Thursday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said around 3,500 National Guardsmen were standing by to respond to emergencies.

There have been multiple weather-related deaths attributed to Helene.