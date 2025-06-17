Production underway on Season 2 of "The Pitt"

How accurate is "The Pitt"? A UPMC doctor weighs in.

The second season of "The Pitt," a popular Pittsburgh-set medical drama starring Noah Wyle, has started production.

The streaming service Max confirmed that work is underway on Season 2, posting behind-the-scenes photos of Wyle on Instagram, writing "Paging Dr. Robby."

The show, which stars Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, has been lauded for its medical accuracy as well as its gripping real-time format, with 15 hour-long episodes covering a 15-hour ER shift.

"This medical drama series offers a realistic look at the challenges healthcare workers face, as seen through the experiences of the frontline heroes at a Pittsburgh hospital," the description on Max reads.

While most of the first season was filmed on a set in Burbank, California, that looked like Allegheny General Hospital, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh last September. The crew shot drone footage above the hospital and around the city, and some scenes were shot on the hospital's helipad. The show is expected to shoot some of the second season in Pittsburgh again, the Post-Gazette reports.

"The Pitt" is produced by R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells and Michael Hissrich, all of whom have previously worked with Wyle on "ER." Wells and Hissrich are both Carnegie Mellon University graduates, giving the show even more of a Pittsburgh connection.

The second season of "The Pitt" is slated for a January 2026 premiere, according to Variety. The current plan is for Season 2 to take place about ten months after the events of Season 1.