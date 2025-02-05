Mediterranean Vegetable Soup | Rania's Recipes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is starting off February with a soup recipe to help us warm up on these cold winter days.

Mediterranean Vegetable Soup

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pistou:

½ cup fresh basil leaves

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup Greek olive oil

1 garlic clove – minced

Soup:

2 tablespoons Greek olive oil

1 leak, white and light green parts only, have lengthwise, sliced ½-inch thick, and wash thoroughly to remove all grit and sand

1 celery rib, cut into ½ inch pieces

1 carrot peeled and sliced ¼ inch thick

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 large cloves garlic – minced

6 cups good quality, vegetable broth, homemade is preferable

½ cup orecchiette

8 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into ½ inch lengths

1 – 15 ounce can cannellini beans – drained and rinsed and drained again

1 small zucchini, lengthwise, seeded, and cut into ¼ inch pieces

One large tomato, cored, seeded, and chopped

For the Pistou:

Process all of the ingredients in a food processor until smooth, about 15 seconds

Refrigerate for up to 4 hours

For the soup:

Heat the oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add the leak, celery, carrot, and salt to taste and cook until vegetables are softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds longer. Stir in the broth and bring to a simmer.

Stir in the pasta and simmer slightly softened about 5 minutes. Stir in the green beans and simmer until they turn bright green, but are still a bit crunchy, about 3 minutes. Stir in the cannellini beans, zucchini, and tomato and simmer until the pasta and vegetables are tender, about three additional minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve topping individual portions with Pistou. Serves: 6