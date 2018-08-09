The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund is in partnership with PNC Bank and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

With the help of generous people in our community, the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund has provided Thanksgiving dinners for our neighbors in need for the past 41 years! The tradition continues this year and the need is greater than ever!

The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund has provided holiday meals to more than a million families. Just $20 can give a struggling family the means to gather and share a meal with loved ones.

PNC will continue to support the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund through collection in all PNC branches. Any donation of $50 or more made in the branch will be matched by PNC up to $75,000. All the money raised will be distributed throughout the KDKA-TV viewing area in partnership with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and its network of agencies, partners and programs.

You can ensure that everyone has enough to eat this holiday season by donating to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.

There are FOUR ways to give!

Bring your donation to any PNC Branch Text KDTURKEY to 50155 Mail check to: KDKA Turkey Fund | P.O. Box Thanks | Pittsburgh PA 15230 Donate by clicking here to give a donation on the Food Bank's website.

Are you in need of food assistance? Please call Southwest Pennsylvania 211! Dial 211 from your phone or visit 211.org to access help online.

Would your organization, school or class like to fundraise?

