Market Square revitalization project hits halfway mark

Progress continues in several Downtown Pittsburgh revitalization projects after Gov. Josh Shapiro announced $600 million of investment last fall. On Wednesday, civic leaders celebrated a milestone in the process of modernizing Market Square.

The Market Square modernization project is now halfway done and on track to stay on time. The space will have new pavers, lighting, trees and more outdoor dining. It's estimated that about 3 million people go through Market Square a year.

"It's also great for Pittsburghers because yinzers deserve nice things," Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Civic leaders did a beam signing for the north side of the project. Work will move now to the south side of the square. This is just one of several projects going on Downtown. The work continues on Arts Landing while Point State Park gets a facelift.

"It's fundamentally about Pittsburgh, making Pittsburgh a better place to live, to work and to visit for Pittsburghers for decades to come," Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger said.

Investment continues into converting buildings into residential living. Occupancy rates are just under 94% of residential space, putting it almost equal with pre-pandemic numbers. About $100 million is going to these projects.

"Having been all across the country, I have never seen the collaboration of public and private partnership to make something happen as extraordinary as these public realm projects," Pittsburgh Cultural Trust president and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram said.

Innamorato addressed improvements to public safety, including decreasing the number of homeless encampments by 93%, crediting the work of human services to get people into housing.