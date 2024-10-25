Downtown Pittsburgh gets $600 million for revitalization projects

Pittsburgh gets $600 million to revitalize Downtown over next decade

Pittsburgh gets $600 million to revitalize Downtown over next decade

Pittsburgh gets $600 million to revitalize Downtown over next decade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is getting $600 million worth of investments to help revitalize Downtown.

Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Pittsburgh Friday morning to announce the 10-year plan and $600 million investment, which he says will kickstart the redevelopment of Downtown and bring the luster and energy back to the Golden Triangle.

Shapiro says the plan includes new housing and new public spaces and will improve cleanliness and safety.

It brings together civic leaders and organizations, both private and public. The state will pony up $62 million and $40 million will come from a coalition of companies and foundations. About $22 million will come from the city's Urban Redevelopment Agency. The state says those public and nonprofit dollars will help spur another $377 million in private sector investments.

"What is happening here is unprecedented. Not just the dollars that are being invested but the way everyone has come together and everyone believes in this mission," Shapiro said.

It will help convert buildings like the Gulf Tower from offices to residential and develop new public spaces.

About $30 million will be used to improve the Market Square and the Liberty Avenue medians, with plans to better connect Point State Park to Market Square. The city is also planning another $30 million project to turn parking lots and open space in the Cultural District into a new outdoor destination with room for festivals, a family play area, a green space and public art.

"When I came into office, I promised we'd get to work, not only to restore, but to reimagine a more vibrant downtown filled with opportunity. A goal this ambitious couldn't be met without convening every stakeholder to create a plan for businesses, residents, and visitors alike," Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement.

Gainey said he worked with the county executive and "convened" regional leadership to present the state with a plan.

"I'm thankful that Governor Shapiro believed in our vision and provided the critical investments that will position Downtown Pittsburgh to secure and deepen its role as the economic and cultural heart of Southwestern Pennsylvania," Gainey said.